Diamond in the rough, One of a kind home! Beautiful hand crafted stair case. Upstairs has 3 bedrooms 1 bath. Down stairs is 1-2 bedrooms, bathroom, kitchen, dining and living room with fire place. Definitely a fixer upper. New roof within the last year. Make this the perfect family home.
4 Bedroom Home in Ironton - $82,500
