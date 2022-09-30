Beautiful custom built 4 bed 3 bath home on 4.5 acres. Many upgraded features including custom kitchen, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, 400 amp electric, LP smart siding, large covered deck, wood burning fireplace and much more! Home features over 3300 square feet of living space. Master suite features walk in closet, soak tub and custom tile shower. Basement is finished with 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, kitchenette, and large family room. This space is set up great for a in-laws suite. The property also includes a 32x40 detached garage that is plumbed for a bath. This property is a must see! Call today to set up a private showing.
4 Bedroom Home in Mineral Point - $549,500
Related to this story
Most Popular
Police Chief Rick Baker stated Ruble was traveling on Franklin Street approaching Third Street when the 12-year-old juvenile rode through the intersection.“Third Street has a stop sign,” Baker said. “The bicyclist should have yielded to the vehicle. When it ran through the intersection, Ruble hit the brakes and hit the rear wheel of the bicycle, causing the juvenile to be thrown from the bicycle.
A St. Louis area man is in custody in St. Francois County this week after allegedly sexually assaulting a woman at an area substance abuse reh…
An area man is in police custody without bond after being charged with child molestation in St. Francois County this week. Authorities began i…
The Missouri Department of Transportation has announced two construction projects happening Tuesday in St. Francois County that will impede traffic.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) reported a one-car accident with injuries happened Saturday night near Bonne Terre.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a four-car chain reaction that happened Wednesday morning in Ste. Genevieve County, resulting in mo…
Farmington High School's Homecoming Week began Monday of this week and will culminate Friday with the Homecoming Parade and game.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A doctor admitted in federal court on Wednesday that he certified products and tests for thousands of Medicare and Med…
Three were injured in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday.
An area man pleaded guilty this week to involuntary manslaughter in connection with the 2017 stabbing death of a Farmington woman. The man was…