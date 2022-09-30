 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
contributed

4 Bedroom Home in Mineral Point - $549,500

4 Bedroom Home in Mineral Point - $549,500

Beautiful custom built 4 bed 3 bath home on 4.5 acres. Many upgraded features including custom kitchen, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, 400 amp electric, LP smart siding, large covered deck, wood burning fireplace and much more! Home features over 3300 square feet of living space. Master suite features walk in closet, soak tub and custom tile shower. Basement is finished with 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, kitchenette, and large family room. This space is set up great for a in-laws suite. The property also includes a 32x40 detached garage that is plumbed for a bath. This property is a must see! Call today to set up a private showing.

This content was contributed by a user of the site. If you believe this content may be in violation of the terms of use, you may report it.

Police Chief Rick Baker stated Ruble was traveling on Franklin Street approaching Third Street when the 12-year-old juvenile rode through the intersection.“Third Street has a stop sign,” Baker said. “The bicyclist should have yielded to the vehicle. When it ran through the intersection, Ruble hit the brakes and hit the rear wheel of the bicycle, causing the juvenile to be thrown from the bicycle.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) reported a one-car accident with injuries happened Saturday night near Bonne Terre.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a four-car chain reaction that happened Wednesday morning in Ste. Genevieve County, resulting in mo…

