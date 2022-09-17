4 Bedroom Home in Mineral Point - $559,500

Beautiful custom built 4 bed 3 bath home on 4.5 acres. Many upgraded features including custom kitchen, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, 400 amp electric, LP smart siding, large covered deck, wood burning fireplace and much more! Home features over 3300 square feet of living space. Master suite features walk in closet, soak tub and custom tile shower. Basement is finished with 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, kitchenette, and large family room. This space is set up great for a in-laws suite. The property also includes a 32x40 detached garage that is plumbed for a bath. This property is a must see! Call today to set up a private showing.