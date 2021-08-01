4 Bedroom Home in Park Hills - $110,000

Home is being sold AS IS. Seller has not lived at this property and there are no sellers disclosures. Great opportunity and LOTS of character in this large two story home that just needs some TLC! 4 bedroom, 2 bath, large kitchen with pantry, formal dining and living areas, large family room with gas fireplace. Wrap-around front porch and detached 2 car garage. Home has dual heating and cooling and central vac system. First floor heated by gas, upper floor electric. Great neighborhood with large street for additional parking.