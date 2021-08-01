Location - Location - Location Beautiful one & a half story home on two lots at corner location, Covered front porch across home with beautiful flowers & landscapeing. Home has four bedrooms, two full baths and beautiful kitchen & dining room combination to very open area to lovely living room. Kitchen area has a nice large pantry and many cabinets This home is located near schools, churches, shopping and city park. A two car detached carport offers off street parking, There is also an extra 10x12 metal storage building. Adjusted square footage including upstairs bedrooms is 1876. Front porch swing will not stay with property. Curtains & drapes do not stay. Fairy garden objects on lawn do not stay with property. This is a must see property for the price and a very motivated seller.
4 Bedroom Home in Park Hills - $157,900
