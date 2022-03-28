 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Park Hills - $244,900

Beautiful ranch home on quite street. Fresh paint in most rooms. Large spacious living room with bay windows. Laminate floor covering in living room and hall. Home boosts 2 master bedrooms with attached bathrooms. One of which is updated. Additional bedroom on main floor and a hall bath. Door from kitchen to garage and garage has a door to the outside. Huge in ground pool, approximately 40 feet long with 20 feet wide, with concrete surrounding it. Perfect for lounging while the kids play. Deck with pergola next to pool. Downstairs you have an additional full bath. Huge family room with a nice wood burning fire place. Additional sleeping area on the lower level. The basement is an open slate with a walk-up to the pool and grassy area.

