Unique 1664 square feet building in high traffic area. Most recently this was used as a 4 bedroom, 1 bath rental. The property was previously used for retail and also as a day care. The property sits on .26 acres with off street parking and has an attached storage shed. The interior is move in ready with nice flooring and nicely painted walls. This property provides for multiply uses and is priced to sell.
4 Bedroom Home in Park Hills - $79,900
