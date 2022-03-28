4 Bedroom Home in Potosi - $289,900

Very nice, 4 bedroom, 3 bath, brick home on large corner lot. Approximately 3500 square feet of living space to enjoy. The main level consists of a lovely kitchen with granite counter tops, lots of cabinets and stainless appliances. So much space to spend time with friends and family in the cozy living room, large dining room and adjoining family room both with beautiful wood floors. A large master bedroom with adjoining bath along with the 3 additional bedrooms on the main level is a rare find. The lower level has an enormous family room and comes complete with pool table and equipment. In additional an awesome game room, kitchen area (add your own appliances), bath, laundry and storage area. A detached garage along with a detached garage is a dream come true. Summer fun awaits you with two patio areas and an above ground pool with deck. Home also has new roof and gutters! Don't wait call today!!