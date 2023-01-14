BRAND NEW HOME on just over 12.5 acres with NO RESTRICTIONS and a BRAND NEW POND! Conveniently located just a few minutes from town. This 4 bedroom, 3 full bath ranch with full walkout basement and 2 car attached garage. Partial stone front. Open floor plan with vaulted ceilings, wood burning fireplace, large deck off the back. You will love the large kitchen with crown molding, stainless appliances, tile backsplash, and large breakfast bar. Master bedroom features walk-in closet , walk-in tile shower, double vanity. Covered front porch. 2 car attached garage. Basement is partially finished with family room, 4th bedroom and 3 bathroom and large storage area. Great spot to build a detached garage as well. Call today to set up a private showing.
4 Bedroom Home in Potosi - $469,500
Related to this story
Most Popular
An area man is charged with possessing and distributing child pornography after an online cloud storage company reported suspicious upload act…
David Thurby is on trial in the deaths of Lacey K. Newton, Cordell S. Williams and their 4-month-old son.
An area man faces felony charges this week after allegedly assaulting a woman and reportedly smashing her cell phone as she spoke to 911 dispa…
A Park Hills couple who had been foster parents are facing many new charges as new victims have come forward with additional reports of abuse,…
She was a beautiful and beloved wife, mother, teacher, director, stage painter, prop builder and so much more.
Pizza Hut is bringing back a fan favorite after a nearly 25-year hiatus.
The jury deliberated five hours Wednesday before finding David G. Thurby guilty of three counts of second-degree involuntary manslaughter, a lesser charge than what prosecutors sought.
“We are pleased to honor a wonderful couple who has blessed the hearts of many across the U.S. He is a talented singer, producer and charter b…
The East Missouri Action Agency (EMAA) is missing a passenger bus, and thousands of dollars worth of tools after thieves reportedly visited th…
It’s the kind of news no parent should ever hear.