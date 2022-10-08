4 Bedroom Home in Potosi - $479,500

BRAND NEW HOME on just over 12.5 acres with NO RESTRICTIONS ! Conveniently located just a few minutes from town. This 4 bedroom, 3 full bath ranch with full walkout basement and 2 car attached garage. Partial stone front. Open floor plan with vaulted ceilings, wood burning fireplace, large deck off the back. You will love the large kitchen with crown molding, stainless appliances, tile backsplash, and large breakfast bar. Master bedroom features walk-in closet , walk-in tile shower, double vanity. Covered front porch. 2 car attached garage. Basement is partially finished with family room, 4th bedroom and 3 bathroom and large storage area. There is great place in the back yard to build your own pond. Call today to set up a private showing.