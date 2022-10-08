BRAND NEW HOME on just over 12.5 acres with NO RESTRICTIONS ! Conveniently located just a few minutes from town. This 4 bedroom, 3 full bath ranch with full walkout basement and 2 car attached garage. Partial stone front. Open floor plan with vaulted ceilings, wood burning fireplace, large deck off the back. You will love the large kitchen with crown molding, stainless appliances, tile backsplash, and large breakfast bar. Master bedroom features walk-in closet , walk-in tile shower, double vanity. Covered front porch. 2 car attached garage. Basement is partially finished with family room, 4th bedroom and 3 bathroom and large storage area. There is great place in the back yard to build your own pond. Call today to set up a private showing.
4 Bedroom Home in Potosi - $479,500
Related to this story
Most Popular
A city official for Park Hills and Desloge has been charged following an investigation into a hidden camera allegedly placed in a bathroom in his residence to record a person staying at his home.
U.S. District Judge Catherine D. Perry on Thursday sentenced a registered sex offender who tried to obtain nude photos of a 6-year-old girl to…
Authorities in St. Francois County are looking for an area man who led police on a pursuit outside Bonne Terre Monday before bailing from the …
Several area fire departments responded to a fire in Knob Lick on Tuesday morning.
U.S. District Judge Ronnie L. White on Thursday ordered the fourth of four defendants involved in a tax fraud conspiracy to pay $26,558 to the IRS.
Aiden Moriarty was crowned Farmington Homecoming Queen Friday night during halftime at the home game against the Cape Central Tigers.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) has reported three accidents over the weekend that resulted in injuries to four people.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) reported Wednesday that two women were injured in separate accidents in Madison County.
A 48-year-old man on Monday morning stole a Crystal City ambulance and led St. Louis officers on a chase through the southeast part of the city, police said.
Local musician and singer Julia Dill of the band Sweetwater Holler recently performed backstage at the Grand Ole Opry thanks to a special invi…