 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Ste Genevieve - $189,900

4 Bedroom Home in Ste Genevieve - $189,900

You can find your next home on 3 acres running between Hwy 61 & Hwy 55 in Ste Genevieve County. 1900 sq ft Earth home with a quant she-shed/man cave with electric or a great playhouse or teen hangout. The home offers a large eat-in kitchen with a nice pantry and a separate dining room off to the side. Seller was a dog breeder and has built a very nice addition with stalls, grooming area and entry/exit to the outdoors directly. While this may not suit everyone it could be converted to a sunroom for enjoyment. The living room offers plenty of space to accommodate furniture being long and wide. Master Suite has a full bath plus 3 additional bedrooms. There is an above ground pool that is in need of repair that is included as is. Behind the house is a shed to store garden tools etc. Seller is contracting a new septic to be installed with closing. Property is being monitored so we are requesting all showing be agent accompanied and no driving down driveway to view. Pending photos.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News