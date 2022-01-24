4 Bedroom Home in Ste Genevieve - $189,900

You can find your next home on 3 acres running between Hwy 61 & Hwy 55 in Ste Genevieve County. 1900 sq ft Earth home with a quant she-shed/man cave with electric or a great playhouse or teen hangout. The home offers a large eat-in kitchen with a nice pantry and a separate dining room off to the side. Seller was a dog breeder and has built a very nice addition with stalls, grooming area and entry/exit to the outdoors directly. While this may not suit everyone it could be converted to a sunroom for enjoyment. The living room offers plenty of space to accommodate furniture being long and wide. Master Suite has a full bath plus 3 additional bedrooms. There is an above ground pool that is in need of repair that is included as is. Behind the house is a shed to store garden tools etc. Seller is contracting a new septic to be installed with closing. Property is being monitored so we are requesting all showing be agent accompanied and no driving down driveway to view. Pending photos.