This breathtaking property sits on just over 32 beautiful acres featuring 2 stocked ponds. The property has several trails , deer stands, and a natural steam fed pond. There is a private salt water inground pool with a pool house , half bath , and bar for entertaining. There is an oversized deck that overlooks your private pond. There are 4 spacious bedrooms and 6 bathrooms. The lower level had endless possibilities. This home has an enormous kitchen that was made for your family to gather . It also has an extra-large pantry you could get lost in. This home boasts 2 main floor laundry's. The living room has vaulted ceilings, theater lighting, and native stone fireplace. The shop is 56 X 80 featuring its own bar, wood burning stove, office, and half bath.
4 Bedroom Home in Ste Genevieve - $649,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Thursday ordered the release of 1 million barrels of oil per day from the nation’s strategic petroleum reserve for six months, a bid to control energy prices that have spiked after the United States and allies imposed steep sanctions on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.
Local lawyer and champion of the poor, foe of those in power who she considered detrimental to vulnerable people and taxpayers in general, Von…
Authorities are investigating the death of an inmate at the Eastern Reception, Diagnostic and Correctional Center (ERDCC) that occurred early …
An area man is accused of distributing fentanyl that reportedly led to one individual suffering a non-fatal overdose in Washington County.
Five candidates are running for two seats on the Farmington School Board Tuesday. The terms are for three years.
The athletic director for North County School District is about to trade a Raider helmet for a Farmington Knight helmet.
Attorney Blake Dudley officially announced his candidacy for the position of St. Francois County Prosecuting Attorney on Wednesday afternoon.
The latest COVID-19 subvariant that is making waves hasn’t reached St. Francois County yet, according to Health Center Director Linda Ragsdale.
The city of Farmington has been attempting to deal with nuisance violations concerning a resident on Forster Street filling their yard with tr…
Filings closed Tuesday for the August Primary election with a few races forming countywide.