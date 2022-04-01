4 Bedroom Home in Ste Genevieve - $649,000

This breathtaking property sits on just over 32 beautiful acres featuring 2 stocked ponds. The property has several trails , deer stands, and a natural steam fed pond. There is a private salt water inground pool with a pool house , half bath , and bar for entertaining. There is an oversized deck that overlooks your private pond. There are 4 spacious bedrooms and 6 bathrooms. The lower level had endless possibilities. This home has an enormous kitchen that was made for your family to gather . It also has an extra-large pantry you could get lost in. This home boasts 2 main floor laundry's. The living room has vaulted ceilings, theater lighting, and native stone fireplace. The shop is 56 X 80 featuring its own bar, wood burning stove, office, and half bath.