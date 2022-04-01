 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Ste Genevieve - $649,000

4 Bedroom Home in Ste Genevieve - $649,000

This breathtaking property sits on just over 32 beautiful acres featuring 2 stocked ponds. The property has several trails , deer stands, and a natural steam fed pond. There is a private salt water inground pool with a pool house , half bath , and bar for entertaining. There is an oversized deck that overlooks your private pond. There are 4 spacious bedrooms and 6 bathrooms. The lower level had endless possibilities. This home has an enormous kitchen that was made for your family to gather . It also has an extra-large pantry you could get lost in. This home boasts 2 main floor laundry's. The living room has vaulted ceilings, theater lighting, and native stone fireplace. The shop is 56 X 80 featuring its own bar, wood burning stove, office, and half bath.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Biden oil move aims to cut gas prices 'fairly significantly'

Biden oil move aims to cut gas prices 'fairly significantly'

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Thursday ordered the release of 1 million barrels of oil per day from the nation’s strategic petroleum reserve for six months, a bid to control energy prices that have spiked after the United States and allies imposed steep sanctions on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.

City fights unsightly mess

City fights unsightly mess

The city of Farmington has been attempting to deal with nuisance violations concerning a resident on Forster Street filling their yard with tr…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News