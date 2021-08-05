 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Valles Mines - $249,900
spotlight

4 Bedroom Home in Valles Mines - $249,900

4 Bedroom Home in Valles Mines - $249,900

Like new 4 bedroom, 3 bath, 2 year old home on 1.85 acres. This home has approximately 3200 square feet of living space! The lovely home welcomes you with a large great room providing lots of space for spending time with friends and family. The open floor plan makes cooking, dining and socializing a way of life. You will enjoy the large master bedroom with adjoining bath at the end of the day to enjoy sweet dreams. The lower level has been beautifully finished to include a large family or recreational room, bedroom and gorgeous bath. Spend time in the back yard or drink your morning coffee on the deck. This home won't last long call today!!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News