4 Bedroom Home in Valles Mines - $249,900

Like new 4 bedroom, 3 bath, 2 year old home on 1.85 acres. This home has approximately 3200 square feet of living space! The lovely home welcomes you with a large great room providing lots of space for spending time with friends and family. The open floor plan makes cooking, dining and socializing a way of life. You will enjoy the large master bedroom with adjoining bath at the end of the day to enjoy sweet dreams. The lower level has been beautifully finished to include a large family or recreational room, bedroom and gorgeous bath. Spend time in the back yard or drink your morning coffee on the deck. This home won't last long call today!!