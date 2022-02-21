Beautiful Ranch home on 2.7 acres country setting full walkout partially finished basement. 4 full bedrooms 3 full baths mix of Hardwood and Ceramic Tile. Double-bowl vanity in Master bath. Vaulted ceilings in living room open floor plan. All electric. Home is nestled in the woods with a Gazebo outback. Lots of storage space.
4 Bedroom Home in Valles Mines - $259,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
One of the most unusual biographies you’ll ever read on the Internet Movie Database (IMDb) belongs to a man many of our readers may know well …
After nearly a decade of pre-trial motions, changes in counsel, and multiple continuances including one in December, a jury trial began Tuesda…
An Irondale man has been sentenced to federal prison for production of child pornography.
A St. Francois County jury awarded $870,000 in damages to a former Farmington Correctional Center guard who sued the state over a sustained vo…
School closings for Friday
An area man was killed after being struck on Route F in Ste. Genevieve County Wednesday night.
The Missouri Department of Corrections (DOC) has confirmed an employee at the Eastern Reception Diagnostic and Correctional Center (ERDCC) in …
An area man faces felony charges this week after allegedly breaking through his apartment wall into a neighboring residence and threatening to…
Usually, during the Parkland’s rain-vs.-snow months — when precipitation forms seem to compete to see which ones can create the most miserable…
The small town of Leadwood is once again experiencing a shake-up among its leadership.