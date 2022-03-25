5 Bedroom Home in Blackwell - $575,000

MASSIVE, MAGNIFICENT & BRAND NEW! With just over 4,000 sqft of living space & 18 acres of PRIVATE acreage, it's like having your very own exclusive retreat just 60 miles south of St. Louis! A Grand entry with 7' double doors and open to the second floor. The kitchen will be show stopping with plenty of cabinet & counter space, center island w/ prep sink, breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances, & walk-in pantry. Main floor master with ensuite includes a waterfall shower & Bluetooth speaker. Upstairs you will find a large family room that is open to the first floor & features the cupola. Cat6 ethernet has been ran throughout the home. The garage will have plenty of led shop lights and has a 220V outlet. This house was built to be energy efficient with zip system sheathing, 3" close cell foam insulation, dual HVAC heat pump systems, and an 80 gallon hot water heater with heat pumps. This home is still under construction, but if you hurry, you could pick out some of the finishes!