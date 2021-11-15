 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Bonne Terre - $217,800

Don’t miss this spacious 5 bedroom 3 bath home with over 2100 square feet of living space!! Home features 5 spacious bedrooms, updated kitchen, finished walkout lower level with additional bedroom and bathroom, 2 car garage, and large level lot!! This home is waiting for your finishing touches!! HUD acquired property. Open to all purchasers without preference after bid deadline. HUD homes are Sold As Is. All utilities are turned OFF. Please use discretion when showing and bring a flashlight.

