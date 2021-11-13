5 Bedroom Home in Bonne Terre - $399,000

Back on the market, no fault to seller. Beautiful lake front custom home with 5 bedroom 4 bath and 3600+ living space in the private community of Terre Du Lac. This home will charm you the moment you step through the front door. Attention to detail is found throughout the property. The carved mocha bamboo flooring on both the first and second level is a stunning contrast against the white trim. Kitchen has all the upgrades with granite counters, arabesque glass tile backsplash, two toned cabinetry, large center island and all stainless steel appliances. The dining room has a beautiful electric fireplace with wrapped shiplap and a great view of Lake Tiffany. Bedrooms and laundry room are located on second level for added convenience. The master suit welcomes you in with frosted glass French doors, walk-in closet and a gorgeous master bathroom. Finished basement offers plenty of room for entertaining as well! You can see the quality design and craftsmanship in every aspect of this home