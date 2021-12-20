 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Bonne Terre - $459,000

Updated home on Lac Marseilles. Lakefront homes are hard to come by so make your way on over today to check out this 5 bedroom 3 bath home. Full walkout basement with additional tuck under garage to store toys, golf cars, lawn mowers, etc. main level is handicap accessible with laundry, master bedroom and bath. Views of the lake from almost every room in the house. 2 car attached garage, large back deck and covered front porch. Fireplace in family room.

