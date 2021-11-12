After a day of fun, work or just life. This home will tickle all your senses. Relax & unwind ..... Breathe deeply and enjoy the views. Much wildlife, rolling hills & greenery. Pull up in front & just say ahh to your very own paradise. From the welcoming front porch to the warm interior design, feel the peace of quiet privacy. Enjoy your relaxing views from the the brand new deck, part covered, part open air. Feel the stress leave as you sink into relaxation & enjoy the peaceful serenity. Home offers 5 br, 3.5 baths & can hold a house full of love. Pick from 2 luxury master suites one on main level one in the fully finished lower level featuring tile walk in shower. home features luxury cabinetry, 3/4 hardwood floors through most of the main floor. Home has been well cared for. Home includes Generac generator in case of power outage. Owners have only used it once . Many other luxury features on the 4.67 acre setting of pure nature. You will fall in love at first sight.
5 Bedroom Home in Bonne Terre - $670,000
