Watch the seasons unfold in this beautiful Victorian style home. 5 Bedrooms,2 Baths with a huge living room, kitchen , and bedrooms. This house is made for large family gatherings but also has cozy curl up and relax cubby holes. Many updates have been done and the ones left are well worth the TLC needed. Your family will enjoy the central location, the back patio, Main floor laundry, and all the space this home will provide. They don't build them like this anymore, and it offers so many opportunities to bring all your DIY projects to life. Sellers are providing a home protection plan to their buyer. Please don't wait and let this one pass you by.
5 Bedroom Home in De Soto - $162,500
