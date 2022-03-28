 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in De Soto - $449,900

Custom built 3,840 s.f. country style home with a wraparound porch that brings a “home sweet home” feel to the quiet wooded lot. The heart of this home, the large kitchen/dining area, opens into the living room with the coziness from a wood-burning stove, making it ideal for gatherings. The master bedroom, walk-in closet and spacious en-suite bathroom are located on the 2nd level along with 3 additional bedrooms and an additional full bathroom. The walk-out basement includes a family room, recreational area, an additional full bathroom and a 5th bedroom (w/rough-in plumbing) that could also be used as an exercise room, wet bar entertaining area, etc. The windows on the main floor, 2nd floor and in the 3-car oversized garage have been tinted to help make the home more energy efficient. Updates include roof 2017, A/C unit 2019, microwave 2019, Culligan water softener 2019, garbage disposal 2020. It is a smoke-free/pet-free home. The home was built for the current owners in 2000.

