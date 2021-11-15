Welcome home! This spacious total electric home features 5 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, nestled on 5 acres, and complete with a 3 car attached garage & 2 car carport. This home welcomes you as soon as you enter the front door through the large foyer. The main level with divided floor plan has space for all, with a large living room with wood burning fireplace, spacious updated kitchen, a formal dining room, and inviting master bedroom with ensuite bathroom. Finishing out the main level is 2 additional bedrooms, bathroom, and laundry room. Enjoy the scenic views from the screened in deck, or head down the patio for relaxing or entertaining family and friends. The lower level is like having a whole separate home! Downstairs you will find 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, a kitchenette, living room/dining room combo, & large storage area. On the grounds is a garden house, great for storing items or could be converted into a fun playhouse. Don't wait to see this home, CALL TODAY!!
5 Bedroom Home in De Soto - $450,000
