5 Bedroom Home in Desloge - $129,000

NEED 5 BEDROOMS? Look no further ....we have it. Yes, 5 BEDROOMS! This home needs a little TLC but it was rewired in 2008, water heater new in 2018, dual furnace/AC (upstairs unit replaced in 2019.) Electric range, microwave- new in 2018 and dishwasher remain along with the washer/dryer. Washer was bought in 2021 and hasn't been used. Fire alarm system is hard wired throughout the home. Don't wait to view it! (Property is being sold as-is, where-is. No repairs will be made by seller. )