 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

5 Bedroom Home in Desloge - $129,000

5 Bedroom Home in Desloge - $129,000

NEED 5 BEDROOMS? Look no further ....we have it. Yes, 5 BEDROOMS! This home needs a little TLC but it was rewired in 2008, water heater new in 2018, dual furnace/AC (upstairs unit replaced in 2019.) Electric range, microwave- new in 2018 and dishwasher remain along with the washer/dryer. Washer was bought in 2021 and hasn't been used. Fire alarm system is hard wired throughout the home. Don't wait to view it! (Property is being sold as-is, where-is. No repairs will be made by seller. )

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

MSHP reports accident

MSHP reports accident

The Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) responded to an accident with injuries in Washington County Monday morning.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News