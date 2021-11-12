Rare opportunity to own approximately 256 very private acres surrounding a glorious 30 acre Lake. Peace, tranquility and natural beauty along with countless recreational features create the perfect haven for today's busy life. The compound includes two connected lake houses with private entrances and utilities, one of which was built with a private elevator to all 3 floors. Multiple decks overlook the property and lake. Most of the power is supplied by large solar panels on the property. The 30 acre stocked lake features a sand beach, a boat dock and a screened tree house. There is a par 3 golf course, hunting range and so much more! See the attached video and special features sheet. This unique property has been the private getaway for a large St Louis family since 1986 and can now be yours to make a lifetime of memories. Please provide 24 hour notice for showings - call Connie or Maria.
5 Bedroom Home in Farmington - $1,795,000
