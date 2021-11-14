5 Bedroom Home in Farmington - $285,000

Rehabbers dream! Located on West Columbia Street, this Queen Anne/Victorian turn of the century home renouned for its graceful elegance is waiting for you to make your dreams a reality and bring it back to its beauty. Many of the original features are in the property for renewing or restoring, along with its grand staircase, high ceilings, pocket doors, original curved glass windows, mill work, lead glass stained windows, along with a covered and very ornate wrap-a-round porch, circle drive-way, mature trees, along with a carriage house and 3 detached garages. Possible owner financing! Call for details and a tour.