Gorgeous 5 bedroom, 3 bath home on almost 3 acres. This home has so much curb appeal with stone accents, beautiful entry door leading into a 23x21 great room that walks out to a large covered deck with a fabulous view accessible form master bedroom and great room. You will enjoy a dream kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless appliances, breakfast bar, center island and pantry. The home has a split bedroom plan with a spacious master bedroom including a trey ceiling, walk in closet, adjoining bath with separate tiled shower, soaker tub, double sink the perfect place to start and end your day. The lower level is mostly finished to include a large family room, two bedrooms with walk in closets, an office area, full bathroom and storage area. This home is all electric and comes with a water softener. Call to see this dream home today!