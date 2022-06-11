 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

5 Bedroom Home in Farmington - $799,000

5 Bedroom Home in Farmington - $799,000

If you like seclusion, enjoy your privacy and living in a gated community, this is the home for you! This home has over 4,000 square feet of living space, a 30x40 outbuilding, an inground pool with outdoor kitchen area situated on 5 acres, all located on Buzzard Rock Lake. The great room has a wonderful view overlooking the lake, the open floor plan is a great place to entertain family and friends and includes an amazing kitchen with walk-in panty and farm sink as well as a separate dining area. On the main level you’ll find the master bedroom with doors out to the deck, master bath with shower and soaking tub and a spacious walk-in closet. A home office, laundry room and ½ bath round out the main floor. The upper level includes 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, an additional office or playroom. The partially finished walk out basement has plenty of room for your favorite rec games, full bath, additional sleeping room as well as a theater room, you can walk right out to your back door oasis.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Henslee charged with sodomy

Henslee charged with sodomy

An area man faces felony charges in St. Francois County after a child reported multiple alleged instances of sexual assault over a period of m…

Patrol reports weekend accidents

Patrol reports weekend accidents

The Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) responded to multiple accidents with injuries in the area during the weekend, according to crash reports.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News