If you like seclusion, enjoy your privacy and living in a gated community, this is the home for you! This home has over 4,000 square feet of living space, a 30x40 outbuilding, an inground pool with outdoor kitchen area situated on 5 acres, all located on Buzzard Rock Lake. The great room has a wonderful view overlooking the lake, the open floor plan is a great place to entertain family and friends and includes an amazing kitchen with walk-in panty and farm sink as well as a separate dining area. On the main level you’ll find the master bedroom with doors out to the deck, master bath with shower and soaking tub and a spacious walk-in closet. A home office, laundry room and ½ bath round out the main floor. The upper level includes 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, an additional office or playroom. The partially finished walk out basement has plenty of room for your favorite rec games, full bath, additional sleeping room as well as a theater room, you can walk right out to your back door oasis.
5 Bedroom Home in Farmington - $799,000
