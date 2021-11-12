Presenting The Nan Weber Home! This Elegant, Spacious, Historic All Brick Estate Home Built 1872, is second to None in the Historic Downtown Farmington area. This Two Story Luxury Home provides 5 Bedrooms, 4 1/2 baths with all of the 19th century charm that you would expect with welcomed modern amenities. The main floor welcomes you with an expansive Foyer Entry, Formal Living Room, Formal Dining Room, En Suite Guest Suite, Massive Updated kitchen/breakfast area and Enclosed porch with hot tub. Front and rear staircases lead to a Large Study, 3 more guest rooms and a Massive Master Suite; Cathedral ceiling Master bedroom, walk in closet and Resort Like Master bath! The LL is partially finished with walk out and can be used for entertaining, work out area as well as office space. Outside is over 1.5 acres of Stunning Park-Like grounds with Wrought iron fencing, detached 2 car garage with a lot of storage, impeccable landscaping AND your own Putting Green!
5 Bedroom Home in Farmington - $799,989
