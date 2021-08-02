5 Bedroom Home in Festus - $354,900

Country Living with so many PERKS!!! Welcome to 14054 State Rd T, this 5 Bedroom, 3 Bathroom home has been well maintained, freshly painted, new roof was put on in September 2017, ADT Alarm systems stays with the home and sellers have a passed well and septic inspection for all Buyers to see. As you pull into the oversized driveway the Beautiful landscape and OVERSIZED OUTBUILDING that can house your RV or Boat are sure to capture your eye! Entering the home, the high ceilings and open concept is well lit with natural light. Make sure to take in the outdoor space from the main living room window as you look over the pool and stunning outdoor entertaining area. The Master bedroom offers an on suite and walk-in closet, just waiting to be filled. You’ll love the built-in shelves, tons of storage and family room or game room in basement. The trees surrounding the property offer privacy and color year-round. We welcome your feedback and hope you see yourself in this HOME!!!