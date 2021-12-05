Unique, historic 2 story home built in 1858 gracing a large lot in town behind a stone wall, featuring 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, (2) gas furnaces and (2) C/A units over 2867 sq. ft, of living area, kitchen with range, refrigerator, mostly all wood floors, has rock 1 car detached garage, neat grounds and a home great for a large family or a great B & B possibility..Take a look!
5 Bedroom Home in Ironton - $175,000
