Welcome to STONECREST ESTATES ! Located just south of the Potosi City Park. This BRAND NEW HOME has so much to offer. This spacious 5 bedroom 3 bath home is ready for a new family. UPGRADES include a partial stone veneer front, architectural shingle roof, 3 car garage and deck off the back. Inside the home will feature beautiful vinyl plank floors in the spacious living room, dining room, kitchen, hallway and baths. The custom kitchen features shaker style cabinets, ample counter space, stainless steal appliances and recessed can lighting. The spacious master suite features an en suite walk-in shower with vinyl floor, vanity, and large walk-in closet. The lower level features full bath and two more bedrooms. Not to be missed is the large 3 car garage with garage door opener. This home won't last long! Call today to set up a private showing.
5 Bedroom Home in Potosi - $279,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
According to a preliminary police report, a Leadington man reported his girlfriend had been missing since Sunday. Leadington Police Department…
A New York City man, Theo D. Cooke, was arrested on May 23 on suspicion of identity theft at Belgrade State Bank in Potosi. According to a pro…
The body of missing Leadington woman Melinda Wilkinson was found Friday morning by law enforcement in in the Rocky Falls area of Shannon Count…
Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) has reported several accidents occurring in the Parkland over the last week, including a Friday fatality,…
Dozens of Catholic churches in the Parkland were informed recently of major changes coming to their parishes in the coming weeks.