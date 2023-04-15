Welcome to STONECREST ESTATES ! Located just south of the Potosi City Park. This BRAND NEW HOME has so much to offer. This spacious 5 bedroom 3 bath home is ready for a new family. UPGRADES include a partial stone veneer front, architectural shingle roof, 3 car garage and deck off the back. Inside the home will feature beautiful vinyl plank floors in the spacious living room, dining room, kitchen, hallway and baths. The custom kitchen features shaker style cabinets, ample counter space, stainless steal appliances and recessed can lighting. The spacious master suite features an en suite walk-in shower with vinyl floor, vanity, and large walk-in closet. The lower level features full bath and two more bedrooms. Not to be missed is the large 3 car garage with garage door opener. This home won't last long! Call today to set up a private showing.