Welcome to STONECREST ESTATES ! Located just south of the Potosi City Park. This BRAND NEW HOME has so much to offer. This spacious 5 bedroom 3 bath home is ready for a new family. UPGRADES include a partial stone veneer front, architectural shingle roof, 3 car garage and deck off the back. Inside the home will feature beautiful vinyl plank floors in the spacious living room, dining room, kitchen, hallway and baths. The custom kitchen features shaker style cabinets, ample counter space, stainless steal appliances and recessed can lighting. The spacious master suite features an en suite walk-in shower with vinyl floor, vanity, and large walk-in closet. The lower level features full bath and two more bedrooms. Not to be missed is the large 3 car garage with garage door opener. This home won't last long! Call today to set up a private showing.
5 Bedroom Home in Potosi - $299,750
Related to this story
Most Popular
A man is in police custody this week following an alleged accidental shooting that killed a man over the weekend. Police said the incident hap…
Rob and Lien Walt, owners of Rob’s Guns and Battlefield Laser Tag, have announced the opening of their business in the Leadington strip mall l…
An area man faced felony charges last week after allegedly threatening to shoot a child and reportedly barricading himself inside an Iron Moun…
She loves food, sunshine, the outdoors, music, laughter, friendships and family.
An area man faces felony charges in Washington County after reportedly leading police on a pursuit and allegedly shooting at one of the pursui…