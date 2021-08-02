5 Bedroom Home in Potosi - $299,750

This beautiful 5 bed 2 bath home sits on 6.33 acres just outside town and has tons to offer. Home has been completely remodeled in the last year with brand new HVAC system, new floors, new kitchen cabinets with quartz countertops, new stone wood-burning fireplace and much more! The master suite is large and has walk-in closet, large walk-in tile shower and double vanity. There are four additional bedrooms and 30x40 detached garage with storage room and shelves. High-speed Starlink satellite internet is at the home and seller will leave hardware with the sale. You will enjoy the large yard and patio, great for entertaining friends and family.