The Foothills Car Club 59th Annual Azalea Festival Car Show will be Saturday, May 8, on the courthouse square in Fredericktown.

Also appearing at the car show will be actor Butch Patrick, who played Eddie Munster in the popular 1960s television series "The Munsters." Patrick will be appearing at the car show in the "Munster Koach." He will also be the Azalea Parade Grand Marshal, and driving the "Koach" in the parade, Sunday.

Registration is 9 a.m. to noon. Judging will be noon to 2:30 p.m. The awards presentation will be at 3 p.m.

The entrance fee is $20 per vehicle. The judges’ decisions will be final. The host car club vehicles will be on display only. There are no trailers, loud music, or alcohol allowed. There will be drawings and door prizes. For more information call: Steve Priest 573-315-8137 or Bill Francis 573-944-4781.

Special Awards: Queen's Choice, Mayor's Choice, People's Choice, Kid's Choice, Ladies Choice, Azalea Board Choice, Best of Show (4-ft. Trophy and $250)

The Car Show Categories are:

Original Cars

A. 1900-1949

B. 1950-1959

C. 1960-1969