6 Bedroom Home in Farmington - $1,250,000

Approx 8561sqft of finished living space 1 of the finest estates in Farmington, freshly renovated inside & out, Welcome Home! 2 master suites, 1 on the main level & 1 on the 2nd. Jack & Jill bedrooms 1 has outside entry. Lower level is a complete separate 2nd residence with 2 sleeping areas, massive walk in closet, theater, full concrete vault, massive storage room, & stunning new kitchen its own entrance & parking. 2 Wood burning fireplaces. New Hard Maple Inlaid floors on 2 levels w/4 layers of gym floor poly. New appliances & granite in both kitchens. 3 washer/dryer hookups. Dream 50X70 shop. Finished metal inside, newly insulated, new heat, full bath, 50Amp RV port, & huge new loft addition, full length porch & new lien-to on entire back.New 110 post Sawmill Cedar fence & new extensive stone bordered landscaping w/black granite rock. 2 acre pond is fully stocked w/dock! On 10+/- Acres! No HOA. Security system including cameras. Bedrooms includes 2 sleeping areas in basement.