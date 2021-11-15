6 Bedroom Home in Ste Genevieve - $389,000

You are ready to get out of town, but do not want to be too far out...You want acreage...You want a beautiful, open concept home, with a massive covered deck to while away the hours watching wildlife & listening to the peaceful sounds of a sanctuary. You want enough room for guests to get together for holidays and special events...or you need a home office, an exercise room & a giant family room...these & the 5-6 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms fits that bill perfectly. You want a grand, gated entrance to your wonderland, & special features like hand hewn log bannisters and posts on the porch, & wood floors milled from wood on the property. You love to cook & this kitchen is a superb entertainers dream. 5 private acres with trails, and yet you are only 15 minutes to Farmington. How about no carpeting? 9' Bsmt pour, vaulted ceilings, darling breakfast rm with a view, main floor laundry, divided bedroom floorplan? Check it! Get out of town & to your sanctuary home. Brand New Heat Pump in 2021!