 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

60th Annual Azalea Festival Car Show

  • 0

The Foothills Car Club 60th Annual Azalea Festival Car Show will be Saturday, May 6, on the courthouse square in Fredericktown.

Registration is 9 a.m. to noon. Judging will be noon to 2:30 p.m. The awards presentation will be at 3 p.m.

The entrance fee is $20 per vehicle. The judges’ decisions will be final. The host car club vehicles will be on display only. There are no trailers, loud music, or alcohol allowed. There will be drawings and door prizes. For more information call: Steve Priest 573-315-8137 or Bill Francis 573-944-4781.

Special Awards: Queen's Choice, Mayor's Choice, People's Choice, Kid's Choice, Ladies Choice, Azalea Board Choice, Best of Show (4-ft. Trophy and $250)

The Car Show Categories are:

Original Cars

A. 1900-1949

B. 1950-1959

C. 1960-1969

People are also reading…

D. 1970-1979

E. 1980-1989

F. 1990-1999

G. 2000-2022

Muscle Cars

H. 1964-1980

I. 1981-2000

J. 2001-2022

Street Rods

K. 1900-1932

L. 1933-1948

Street Machines

M. 1949-1959

N. 1960-1972

O. 1973-1989

P. 1990-1999

Q. 2000-2022

T-Buckets

R. All Years

Rat Rods

S. All Years

Motorcycles

T. All Years

Original Trucks

U. 1900-1949

V. 1950-1979

W. 1980-2022

Modified Trucks

X. 1900-1949

Y. 1950-1979

Z. 1980-2022

Special Interest

AA. All Years, including those that are not licensed

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Two charged with drug trafficking

Two charged with drug trafficking

Two area residents face drug trafficking charges after a traffic stop last week reportedly yielded nearly a pound of meth worth more than $24,…

IML man charged after standoff

IML man charged after standoff

Formal charges have been filed in St. Francois County against an area man allegedly involved in a gunfire exchange with law enforcement, leadi…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News