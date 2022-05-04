The Foothills Car Club 60th Annual Azalea Festival Car Show will be Saturday, May 6, on the courthouse square in Fredericktown.

Registration is 9 a.m. to noon. Judging will be noon to 2:30 p.m. The awards presentation will be at 3 p.m.

The entrance fee is $20 per vehicle. The judges’ decisions will be final. The host car club vehicles will be on display only. There are no trailers, loud music, or alcohol allowed. There will be drawings and door prizes. For more information call: Steve Priest 573-315-8137 or Bill Francis 573-944-4781.

Special Awards: Queen's Choice, Mayor's Choice, People's Choice, Kid's Choice, Ladies Choice, Azalea Board Choice, Best of Show (4-ft. Trophy and $250)

The Car Show Categories are:

Original Cars

A. 1900-1949

B. 1950-1959

C. 1960-1969

D. 1970-1979

E. 1980-1989

F. 1990-1999

G. 2000-2022

Muscle Cars

H. 1964-1980

I. 1981-2000

J. 2001-2022

Street Rods

K. 1900-1932

L. 1933-1948

Street Machines

M. 1949-1959

N. 1960-1972

O. 1973-1989

P. 1990-1999

Q. 2000-2022

T-Buckets

R. All Years

Rat Rods

S. All Years

Motorcycles

T. All Years

Original Trucks

U. 1900-1949

V. 1950-1979

W. 1980-2022

Modified Trucks

X. 1900-1949

Y. 1950-1979

Z. 1980-2022

Special Interest

AA. All Years, including those that are not licensed

