7 Bedroom Home in Farmington - $379,900

Over-sized everything in this house!, from 3 car attached garage, open kitchen/eating area, pantry, living room with gas fireplace, formal dining, family room & office/work-out room in basement, 7 bedroom home - Master bedroom on the main floor with Master bath with ceramic tile, seperate shower, jetted tub and walk-in closet. You'll ENJOY life more in this spacious, well maintained 1 1/2 story, brick front & steel siding home in Harlan Estates with deck overlooking the beautiful community lake in your backyard.

