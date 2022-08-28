7 Mizzou football players who could make or break 2022

COLUMBIA, Mo. — On the road to Auburn, Florida, Tennessee, South Carolina and Kansas State.

Hosting Georgia, Kentucky and Arkansas.

All eight of those teams are at least receiving votes in the preseason AP Poll, and Missouri football needs to win at least two to secure a bowl game.

Not unfeasible, but only if the Tigers get some help.

And to do that, Missouri might need a sensational seven. Here are seven Tigers to watch this fall outside of the quarterback position:

Luther Burden III, wide receiver

Heard of him?

There’s a reason St. Louis native Luther Burden has his face on bags of Old Vienna chips before even taking a college snap. And how the Missouri offense could use some flavor…

In his senior season at East St. Louis High, the five-star prospect amassed 71 receptions 1,174 yards and 20 touchdowns.

MU’s top two wide receivers last season — Keke Chism and Tauskie Dove — combined for 79 catches, 1,087 yards and three scores.

It was high school, sure, but by the looks of things, he hasn’t skipped a beat in his leap to college life.

There’s an understandable effort to quell the frenzy around the 5-foot-11, 215-pound consensus five-star recruit. Wide receivers coach Jacob Peeler wants Burden to take this transitional period “day by day” and to learn what parts of his skill set will translate to the college game.

MU head coach Eli Drinkwitz has emphasized his desire to put the receivers in a better position to succeed than he did last season.

Burden’s presence certainly won’t harm his chances.

Isaiah McGuire, defensive end

Isaiah McGuire sees a difference between himself at this stage last year to now.

It took McGuire a minute to find his footing in 2021.

But when he did, he sprinted.

In 13 starts, McGuire amassed 55 tackles, 38 unassisted and 14 for loss.

Get this: Of those, 30 tackles, 19 solo tackles and six tackles for loss came in his final four games of the season, beginning with the South Carolina matchup and ending with the Armed Forces Bowl game against Army.

If McGuire can emulate that end-of-year form into the beginning of this campaign, the senior could be looking at all-conference consideration.

“I’d definitely say (I’m) a lot more polished player,” McGuire said. … “Did a lot of work with my teammates throughout the offseason. That’s definitely helped me improve, helped them improve. You know, iron sharpens iron.”

Javon Foster, offensive tackle

Javon Foster has been studying up.

During preseason he studied film of Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Tyron Smith and long-time Washington and now-San Francisco 49ers tackle Trent Williams. Paired with increased focus on his own tape from offensive line coach Marcus Johnson, Foster has found himself swimming with the SEC’s sharks.

The left tackle was named to the preseason coaches’ All-SEC second-team, just one year after barely turning a head in the league.

The rise has been meteoric — before the 2021 season, Foster had started just two games.

“From last year to this year I really focused on a lot of film and stuff, improving on trying to realize the edge pressure and stuff like that,” Foster said. “Just looking at film, breaking down my sets, breaking down when I got beat, why did I get beat?”

MU’s offensive line has undergone significant change. Ever-present center Mike Maietti is gone. Team captain Case Cook, too.

Starting quarterback Brady Cook and Missouri are going to rely heavily on the leadership of Foster.

Kris Abrams-Draine, cornerback

Kris Abrams-Draine is seemingly unfazed by his latest change of role.

There have been a few, after all.

A quarterback in high school. A receiver as a recruit. A slot corner last season.

Why not add another?

Drinkwitz and defensive coordinator Blake Baker are moving the third-team preseason coaches’ All-SEC selection to outside corner, and all indications suggest that this switch up is going to do no harm to Abrams-Draine’s stock, which is already at an all-time high.

One of Missouri’s more dynamic members of the secondary last season, Abrams-Draine now finds himself with increased responsibility. He compared his new role to being alone on an island, more stranded than he was as a slot corner.

But Abrams-Draine proved last year that he’s comfortable in uncharted territory.

Dominic Lovett, wide receiver

Drinkwitz is the first person to admit that he didn’t get the best out of Dominic Lovett last year.

Lovett’s production was sparse in his true-freshman season. The East St. Louis native played all 13 games, but averaged just two receptions for a year-end total of 173 yards.

No excuses now. Missouri’s wide receiver room is as loaded as it has looked in years.

Lovett has shown spells of blistering speed and intelligent route running in the slot. Now it’s up to Drinkwitz and Cook to find him.

“(Lovett’s) a competitor, he knows he’s talented, he knows that he can help us win,” Drinkwitz said. “So it’s our job as coaches to make sure we’re getting him enough opportunities to impact the game.”

Ty’Ron Hopper, linebacker

Ty’Ron Hopper is filling a hole Missouri so desperately needs.

In more ways than one.

At times last season, the gaps in the Tigers’ defensive front were big enough to parallel park a limo.

SEC running backs don’t need that much encouragement.

There was a period early in fall camp when the linebacker room looked like it might be among the more personnel-heavy in the house. Fast forward to game week, with injuries ending Chuck Hicks‘ and Carmycah Glass‘ seasons, and MU is once again going to need production from a select few.

Enter stage left, Hopper.

Baker’s last public words about him: “He’s a difference maker.”

Martez Manuel, Star safety

Of Missouri’s eight team captains this season, Martez Manuel is the sole player to hold that title for the second straight year.

On top of that, his on-the-field role is changing.

Baker’s scheme utilizes a Star safety — a versatile middle man that can press like a linebacker or drop back into coverage depending on the situation.

Manuel said he feels comfortable in the new, all-important role.

“You kind of have to slow down the play, a lot of positions people just think 100%, 100% of the time,” he said. “It’s the kind of position where you have to let the game talk to you.”

Manuel is certainly the most qualified to fill the role. He’s Missouri’s top returning tackler from last season with 77 total tackles — 60 solo — in 12 games.

With some increased responsibility and extra creative freedom, Manuel’s place on this defense has never been more important.