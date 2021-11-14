Investment Opportunity! Located within walking distance of tourist attraction, Bonne Terre Mines, a Bed and Breakfast would be ideal. This 15 room, 9 bedroom home has so much space. Updated kitchen with center island offering cooktop and wall oven, custom cabinetry, also with staircase that leads to back of upstairs bedroom area. Formal dining room, living room, family room, giant laundry room. Beautiful staircase leading to the upstairs with spacious hallway/foyer area. Enclosed porch. Covered parking, and nice level yard with fencing. Located within walking distance of downtown Bonne Terre. With so much space this would make a beautiful B & B, or would make a dream home for a large family with a little TLC. Home is being sold AS IS.
9 Bedroom Home in Bonne Terre - $74,000
