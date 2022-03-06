9 Bedroom Home in Bonne Terre - $85,000

Investment Opportunity! Located within walking distance of tourist attraction, Bonne Terre Mine. With 15 rooms, this 9-bedroom home has so much space. Updated kitchen with center island offering cooktop and wall oven, custom cabinetry, also with staircase that leads to back of upstairs bedroom area. Formal dining room, living room, family room, giant laundry room. Beautiful staircase leading to the upstairs with spacious hallway/foyer area. Enclosed porch. Covered parking, and nice level yard with fencing. Located within walking distance of downtown Bonne Terre. With so much space this would make a beautiful Bed & Breakfast, or even make a dream home for a large family with some TLC. Home is being sold AS IS. Utilities are not on.