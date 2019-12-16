This is Christmas season in the Heartland
And our hearts are all aglow.
We'll have snowball fights, enjoy the lights
As we feel the cold wind blow!
Yes it's Christmas season in the Heartland
Snickerdoodles are homemade.
We'll Wear ugly sweaters, fuzzy coats
As we march in the parade!
Chorus
It's a snow white perfect Black Cat Christmas,
And it comes to Fredericktown this time each year.
We'll have fun out in the snow
Building snowmen as we go.
Wearing black and gold to ball games
As we cheer! Cheer! Cheer!
It's a snow white perfect Black Cat Christmas,
You can feel a sense of wonder in the air.
Having parties without end,
Singing carols with our friends.
It's a special time for all of us to share.
2.
We don't want an awful lot of Christmas,
Just some clothes and tons of toys.
But we really need a snow day soon
Lots of fun for girls and boys (spoken: and teachers!)
We'll go hang out with our favorite classmates,
Go four-wheeling with a sled,
We'll eat lots of sweets and tons of treats
And drink cocoa in our beds!
