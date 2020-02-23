A busy February

February has been a busy month for us!
As you have seen, we have a new website design. We've heard positive feedback from subscribers and some less positive feedback from non-subscribers.
We have a new reporter. Nikki Overfelt joined our staff on Feb. 17. She will be covering Desloge, Leadington, West County and Bismarck Schools, and Mineral Area College ... for starters. She graduated with a journalism degree and has experience as a reporter so we are very, very excited to have her on our staff. She moved to the Park Hills area in June from Kansas.
Don't miss our Home Guide this weekend in the Daily Journal. The Wedding Guide will come out next weekend in the Daily Journal.
Our Best of the Parkland contest continues.
Nominations continue through Feb. 29. Nominations for each category can be made by visiting http://dailyjournal.secondstreetapp.com/Best-Of-The-Parkland-2020/
Voting will take place March 17-29 by accessing the same web site. You can vote once per day per category so return daily to make sure your favorites are named Best of the Parkland for 2020. Nominations will appear in print in the March 17 edition of the Daily Journal, in the Democrat News on March 18 and the Farmington Press on March 19.
Winners will be revealed in the April 25 edition of the Daily Journal and the April 29 edition of the Democrat News.