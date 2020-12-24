 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
A different kind of season means a different kind of schedule for Blues
0 comments

A different kind of season means a different kind of schedule for Blues

  • 0
Hurricanes Blues Hockey

St. Louis Blues' Brayden Schenn (10) handles the puck during the second period of the team's NHL hockey game against the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday Feb. 4, 2020, in St. Louis.

 Scott Kane, AP Photo

If it’s true that familiarity breeds contempt, than the Blues and the rest of the NHL are in for an angry season.

The Blues schedule released Wednesday features (as do the schedules of the rest of the league) eight games against the other seven teams in their new division, the West. Almost all of those games are parts of consecutive games played against the same opponent, some with an off day in between, some without. In one stretch in late April and early May, the Blues will play four consecutive games against Minnesota. Right before that, they play three in a row with Colorado. Only once all season, on April 3 at Colorado, do they play a team just once.

It’s all part of the NHL dealing with the pandemic. Games are scheduled to be played in teams’ home buildings, usually with no fans. The Blues said no fans will be allowed in Enterprise Center through at least Jan. 31, which means the first four games will definitely be in an empty building. The team said they are working with the city and healthcare partners “to determine the best path forward.”

The Blues have 10 sets of back-to-back games in their 56-game schedule, two more than they had scheduled last season in an 82-game season. The season opener is Jan. 13 at Colorado, one of five games on opening night in the NHL. The home opener, which figures to have much less fanfare because no one will be inside, comes on Jan. 18 vs. San Jose.

Alex Pietrangelo will make his return to St. Louis with Vegas on March 13, though the limited, if anyone, attendance will take away much of the buzz. All four of Vegas’ appearances here are in the back half of the season, increasing chances some fans might get to see him.

There are two five-day breaks in the schedule, both in March, which presumably could be used if games needed to be rescheduled.

“It’s going to be very difficult,” Blues center Ryan O’Reilly said. “We always ended up playing Nashville back-to-back days and it’s tough. It’s becomes a bit of a war but as a group, we know it’s going to be different. It’s a difficult time for everyone and it’s unique, but I think we do good with this. I think we want to have those type of matchups and it’ll be tough and exhausting but I think the more we play teams, the more competitive we get, the more like a rival they are, so I think it does help us in ways. But we have to be smart, we have to take care of our bodies, we have to do things very well. But it’s going to be unique. For sure.”

And for the first time ever, the Blues don’t have Chicago on their schedule.

BLUES SCHEDULE

JANUARY

Jan. 13 at Colorado Avalanche

Jan. 15 at Colorado Avalanche

Jan. 18 vs. San Jose Sharks

Jan. 20 vs. San Jose Sharks

Jan. 23 vs. Los Angeles Kings

Jan. 24 vs. Los Angeles Kings

Jan. 26 at Vegas Golden Knights

Jan. 28 at Vegas Golden Knights

Jan. 30 at Anaheim Ducks

Jan. 31 at Anaheim Ducks

FEBRUARY

Feb. 2 vs. Arizona Coyotes

Feb. 4 vs. Arizona Coyotes

Feb. 6 vs. Colorado Avalanche

Feb. 7 vs. Colorado Avalanche

Feb. 9 at Minnesota Wild

Feb. 11 at Minnesota Wild

Feb. 13 at Arizona Coyotes

Feb. 15 at Arizona Coyotes

Feb. 18 vs. San Jose Sharks

Feb. 20 vs. San Jose Sharks

Feb. 22 vs. Los Angeles Kings

Feb. 24 vs. Los Angeles Kings

Feb. 26 at San Jose Sharks

Feb. 27 at San Jose Sharks

MARCH

March 1 at Anaheim Ducks

March 3 at Anaheim Ducks

March 5 at Los Angeles Kings

March 6 at Los Angeles Kings

March 12 vs. Vegas Golden Knights

March 13 vs. Vegas Golden Knights

March 15 at Los Angeles Kings

March 17 at Los Angeles Kings

March 19 at San Jose Sharks

March 20 at San Jose Sharks

March 26 vs. Anaheim Ducks

March 27 vs. Anaheim Ducks

March 29 vs. Arizona Coyotes

March 31 vs. Arizona Coyotes

APRIL

April 3 at Colorado Avalanche

April 5 vs. Vegas Golden Knights

April 7 vs. Vegas Golden Knights

April 9 vs. Minnesota Wild

April 11 vs. Minnesota Wild

April 15 at Arizona Coyotes

April 17 at Arizona Coyotes

April 20 at Colorado Avalanche

April 22 vs. Colorado Avalanche

April 24 vs. Colorado Avalanche

April 26 at Minnesota Wild

April 28 at Minnesota Wild

April 30 vs. Minnesota Wild

MAY

May 1 vs. Minnesota Wild

May 3 vs. Anaheim Ducks

May 5 vs. Anaheim Ducks

May 7 at Vegas Golden Knights

May 8 at Vegas Golden Knights

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News