A different kind of season means a different kind of schedule for Blues

Alex Pietrangelo will make his return to St. Louis with Vegas on March 13, though the limited, if anyone, attendance will take away much of the buzz. All four of Vegas’ appearances here are in the back half of the season, increasing chances some fans might get to see him.

“It’s going to be very difficult,” Blues center Ryan O’Reilly said. “We always ended up playing Nashville back-to-back days and it’s tough. It’s becomes a bit of a war but as a group, we know it’s going to be different. It’s a difficult time for everyone and it’s unique, but I think we do good with this. I think we want to have those type of matchups and it’ll be tough and exhausting but I think the more we play teams, the more competitive we get, the more like a rival they are, so I think it does help us in ways. But we have to be smart, we have to take care of our bodies, we have to do things very well. But it’s going to be unique. For sure.”