A different kind of season means a different kind of schedule for Blues

If it’s true that familiarity breeds contempt, than the Blues and the rest of the NHL are in for an angry season.
The Blues schedule released Wednesday features (as do the schedules of the rest of the league) eight games against the other seven teams in their new division, the West. Almost all of those games are parts of consecutive games played against the same opponent, some with an off day in between, some without. In one stretch in late April and early May, the Blues will play four consecutive games against Minnesota. Right before that, they play three in a row with Colorado. Only once all season, on April 3 at Colorado, do they play a team just once.
It’s all part of the NHL dealing with the pandemic. Games are scheduled to be played in teams’ home buildings, usually with no fans. The Blues said no fans will be allowed in Enterprise Center through at least Jan. 31, which means the first four games will definitely be in an empty building. The team said they are working with the city and healthcare partners “to determine the best path forward.”
The Blues have 10 sets of back-to-back games in their 56-game schedule, two more than they had scheduled last season in an 82-game season. The season opener is Jan. 13 at Colorado, one of five games on opening night in the NHL. The home opener, which figures to have much less fanfare because no one will be inside, comes on Jan. 18 vs. San Jose.
Alex Pietrangelo will make his return to St. Louis with Vegas on March 13, though the limited, if anyone, attendance will take away much of the buzz. All four of Vegas’ appearances here are in the back half of the season, increasing chances some fans might get to see him.
There are two five-day breaks in the schedule, both in March, which presumably could be used if games needed to be rescheduled.
“It’s going to be very difficult,” Blues center Ryan O’Reilly said. “We always ended up playing Nashville back-to-back days and it’s tough. It’s becomes a bit of a war but as a group, we know it’s going to be different. It’s a difficult time for everyone and it’s unique, but I think we do good with this. I think we want to have those type of matchups and it’ll be tough and exhausting but I think the more we play teams, the more competitive we get, the more like a rival they are, so I think it does help us in ways. But we have to be smart, we have to take care of our bodies, we have to do things very well. But it’s going to be unique. For sure.”
And for the first time ever, the Blues don’t have Chicago on their schedule.
BLUES SCHEDULE
JANUARY
Jan. 13 at Colorado Avalanche
Jan. 15 at Colorado Avalanche
Jan. 18 vs. San Jose Sharks
Jan. 20 vs. San Jose Sharks
Jan. 23 vs. Los Angeles Kings
Jan. 24 vs. Los Angeles Kings
Jan. 26 at Vegas Golden Knights
Jan. 28 at Vegas Golden Knights
Jan. 30 at Anaheim Ducks
Jan. 31 at Anaheim Ducks
FEBRUARY
Feb. 2 vs. Arizona Coyotes
Feb. 4 vs. Arizona Coyotes
Feb. 6 vs. Colorado Avalanche
Feb. 7 vs. Colorado Avalanche
Feb. 9 at Minnesota Wild
Feb. 11 at Minnesota Wild
Feb. 13 at Arizona Coyotes
Feb. 15 at Arizona Coyotes
Feb. 18 vs. San Jose Sharks
Feb. 20 vs. San Jose Sharks
Feb. 22 vs. Los Angeles Kings
Feb. 24 vs. Los Angeles Kings
Feb. 26 at San Jose Sharks
Feb. 27 at San Jose Sharks
MARCH
March 1 at Anaheim Ducks
March 3 at Anaheim Ducks
March 5 at Los Angeles Kings
March 6 at Los Angeles Kings
March 12 vs. Vegas Golden Knights
March 13 vs. Vegas Golden Knights
March 15 at Los Angeles Kings
March 17 at Los Angeles Kings
March 19 at San Jose Sharks
March 20 at San Jose Sharks
March 26 vs. Anaheim Ducks
March 27 vs. Anaheim Ducks
March 29 vs. Arizona Coyotes
March 31 vs. Arizona Coyotes
APRIL
April 3 at Colorado Avalanche
April 5 vs. Vegas Golden Knights
April 7 vs. Vegas Golden Knights
April 9 vs. Minnesota Wild
April 11 vs. Minnesota Wild
April 15 at Arizona Coyotes
April 17 at Arizona Coyotes
April 20 at Colorado Avalanche
April 22 vs. Colorado Avalanche
April 24 vs. Colorado Avalanche
April 26 at Minnesota Wild
April 28 at Minnesota Wild
April 30 vs. Minnesota Wild
MAY
May 1 vs. Minnesota Wild
May 3 vs. Anaheim Ducks
May 5 vs. Anaheim Ducks
May 7 at Vegas Golden Knights
May 8 at Vegas Golden Knights