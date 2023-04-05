The University of Missouri Extension Office in St. Francois County will host a FREE, hands-on, award-winning program titled “A MATTER OF BALANCE”.

Falling and the fear of falling is very common among older adults. During this program, participants will learn to view falls and the fear of falling as controllable, set realistic goals for increasing activity, learn to change their environment to reduce fall risks, and much more. This eight-session program also includes simple, muscle strengthening exercises that participants will begin during the third session. This program is designed for those who are concerned about falling, have sustained a fall in the past, or who restrict activities because of a fear of falling.

This program will be held on Mondays from 10 a.m. to noon, beginning April 17, and continuing through June 5.

The program will be taught by University of Missouri Extension Specialist in Nutrition and Health, Estrella Carmona and Brianna Anderson Field Specialist in Human Development. Classes will be held in the Family Ministry Center of the First Baptist Church of Desloge located at 411 N. Harding St., Desloge.

To register or for additional information, please call the St. Francois County Extension Office at 573-756-4539. Class will be limited, do not hesitate to sign up and secure your spot.