I just finished piecing together an update on a story I did back when I covered courts in 2015.
It's a sad update. An 8-month-old baby, Caleb James Belleville, died in October 2014 of acute meth intoxication. Alcohol was also found in the child's blood.
Both of his parents were charged the following year.
James Belleville was charged with a class A felony of murder in the second degree, a class C felony of endangering the welfare of a child in the first degree, a class B felony of possession of a controlled substance and a class C felony of endangering the welfare of a child.
Crystal D. Martin was facing two felony charges of endangering the welfare of a child in the first degree.
Belleville died of an apparent suicide in April 2018. Martin was found dead in Jefferson on Aug. 6. People are telling me an overdose is suspected, however, at this point I do not know a cause of death.
Isn't it terrible the effects drugs has on children? It's just sad. This baby never should have died. An older sibling also tested positive for drugs and was removed from the parents' care at that time.
Right now, the staff at the Daily Journal, Farmington Press and Democrat News are working together on a week-long series about foster care in the Parkland. Many children do come into foster care because their parents are addicted to drugs.
If you have any ideas for stories that you would like our staff to look into, simply give us a call at 573-431-2010 or email us at editorial@dailyjournalonline.com
