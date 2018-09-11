For Adam Wainwright, the night started with emotions — tears, even if he was never going to admit that — and a standing ovation from the Busch Stadium crowd as he walked in from the bullpen to start the game. It ended with jubilation that had nothing to do with what he had done on the mound.
What happened in between didn’t answer the questions about how effective Wainwright can be in the stretch drive for the Cardinals, but the evening allowed that question to be put off for a while longer. Wainwright pitched five innings, four good, one bad, and the Cardinals gave the story a happy ending with a dramatic comeback, highlighted by a three-run homer by Matt Adams in the eighth inning that pushed the Cardinals ahead for an 8-7 win over the Pirates on Monday. The win, coupled with the Dodgers’ loss, gave them a two-game lead for the final wild card spot with 18 games to play.
“A huge win for us,” an upbeat Wainwright said. “Guys just never quit on this team. It’s very fun to watch. The energy in the dugout was incredible. When I got back out there for the eighth inning, before we had anybody on base, it was electric in the dugout. You could feel something was happening.”
Some of that energy was provided by Wainwright, one of the team’s morale leaders, who was making his first big-league start since May 13 and just his fifth of the season. His final line read five innings, seven hits, no walks, three strikeouts and four runs allowed. His velocity didn’t drop as the game went on, something that had happened regularly in his four starts early in the season.
“We wanted to pull together for him,” said Adams, who has hit three home runs in the past five games. “Everybody in here would say the same thing: We’re happy to have him back out on the mound doing his thing. Looked pretty good.”
The final measure of Wainwright this season will be judged by what he does on the mound rather than what he does in the dugout or clubhouse, and manager Mike Shildt seemed headed toward giving Wainwright another start.
“I think we feel good about that,” Shildt said. “He had a rough inning. A few pitches they made him pay for, but retired his last six. We’ll see how he recovers, but he’s earned the opportunity to go again. Velocity was good. Stuff looked sharp. It was a very encouraging night for Adam.”
“It’s cool to be back, man,” Wainwright said. “Now I have to go out and execute a lot better than I did today. It’s good to be back competing. I love being out there, I had such a great time pitching and now I have to pitch better.”
Wainwright’s first two innings and last two innings were good. He allowed just one run in those four innings and just two hits. The third was a different matter. He gave up three runs on five hits, including a two-run homer by Starling Marte and just about every ball in that inning was hit hard by the Pirates. Tyson Ross was up in the bullpen, and Wainwright may have been one batter away from coming out of the game before he got the final two outs with runners on first and second.
“A lot of balls in the middle of the plate,” he said. “I turned it down just a hair going forward. The first two innings, I felt great. I can live with the home run. I just didn’t execute a pitch, but my arm felt great. That’s going to happen occasionally. I don’t like that I didn’t execute it, the way the ball was coming out, and then the third inning, I came out wanting to do a little more instead of staying there and I’ve got to stay right there.”
After the third, Wainwright got a pep talk from pitching coach Mike Maddux that got him through the next two innings.
“Mad Dog came over to me and said, remember you’re a great pitch maker,” Wainwright said. “You don’t have to reach back and get more. Just make pitches. Just execute. That is when I’m at the best, that’s always my game, executing pitches.”
Before the game began, Wainwright made the walk in from the bullpen to a roaring crowd. “It was intense,” he said. “ I got emotional stretching before the game. I hadn’t even gone outside yet. I had already gotten emotional. I pulled everybody who helped rehab me and get me back close and gave them a big hug and told them thank you. I knew when I was walking on to the mound, in my mind, I was going nine today. I felt good going into the start. You don’t go nine when you leave the ball in the middle of the place.”
Did he cry? “Almost,” he said. “You can’t have tears and go out and be manly. I was fighting them.”
The Cardinals came back from four runs down to win for the third time this season, and won when trailing after seven innings for a National League-high ninth time. It seemed unlikely considering how well Pirates starter Trevor Williams has been pitching lately, with an 0.66 ERA since July 11 and just four runs allowed in his past nine starts. But they scored four in the fourth to tie it, fell behind 6-4 when the bullpen gave up two runs in the sixth as Chasen Shreve and Dominic Leone struggled before John Brebbia and Carlos Martinez finished things off. After Adams’ homer, his 21st of the season and first in Busch since 2016, the Cardinals added what turned out to be a needed insurance run on Harrison Bader’s second sacrifice fly of the night.
Martinez came on in the ninth and got his third save (and second in as many games) but came within a few feet of blowing the save when Josh Bell’s fly ball with a runner on second hit about halfway up the left field wall. The game ended with shortstop Paul DeJong going into the hole to make a stop on a ground ball by Francisco Cervelli that looked like it would be an RBI single. The stop was one thing, but DeJong turned the play from good to great by throwing Cervelli out at first on a play that didn’t seem possible.
“He makes sure the ball doesn’t get to the outfield,” Shildt said. “Then he gathers himself and does what he can. He picks it, sets himself, makes the throw, that’s all he can do. I appreciate that he plays the game regardless of the situation. That’s the sign of a quality championship player.”
