Sheila Kemp, Accounts Payable/Payroll
Kemp has worked at Madison Medical Center for 18.5 years and considers it home.
"It's home, and you develop a good working relationship between the coworkers and the leadership/supervisors," Kemp said. "These two things coupled with loving my job makes it a great place to work."
How did the hospital and/or community help making it through the COVID-19 pandemic easier?
"As far as our residents, after a while they made it easier for them, so they could visit with family outside the windows or by video call," Kemp said. "For our staff, the only thing I can think of is that our community understood our role in protecting their family. I'm sure that eased some pressure, but I don't know that things were made easier. They were tolerable and we're still going strong."
Did you know?
The hospital opened in 1961. Madison Medical Center is celebrating 60 years of service to the community this year.
The Administration Department is made up of Maureen Medley, Jennifer Penuel, Carol Hyatt, Lisa Twidwell, Sheila Kemp, Kristen Starkey, Allan Sucharski and Beth Simmons.