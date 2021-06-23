Nikki Baldwin, Admissions Clerk

Baldwin has worked for Madison Medical Center for 2 wonderful years.

"Madison Medical Center is a great place to work because it feels like a family," Baldwin said. "We do not just think of one another as coworkers but as friends. At this hospital all the different departments work together so cohesively, it feels effortless."

How did the hospital and/or community help making it through the COVID-19 pandemic easier?

"Madison Medical Center, being the main medical facility in Madison County really became the community's COVID headquarters," Baldwin said. "We had to quickly learn how to diagnose, treat and prevent COVID. The laboratory department tested countless people at our site. The doctors office staff reported the results to every patient tested. We had a COVID hotline where people could call with questions. Our emergency department was readily available for those struggling with emergent COVID symptoms. Every worker here at Madison Medical had to go about their typical workday differently to help combat COVID."

Did you know?

In the first 5 months of this year, January through May, the admissions department registered 7,731 patients, not including ER.

The Admissions Department is made up of Linda Aumann, Jeremy Freeman, Lori Lindsey, Tiffany Zehrt, Megan Montgomery, Nikki Baldwin, Madison Bowman, Sharon Hosking, DJ Hill, Nina Francis and Emily Lord.

